Tom Cruise is among the stars who will come out to celebrate the end of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in a two-part finale event. “The Last Last Late Late Show” will air on April 27 ahead of the final episode, both airing simultaneously on CBS and Paramount+.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star will appear in an “over-the-top sketch” in which they’ll participate in a performance of “The Lion King” at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater, according to a press release. Additional details and “megastar” guests will announced in the coming weeks.

The “Late Late Show With James Corden” was one of late night’s top-rated shows during its eight-year run on CBS. Since launching in March 2015, the series has received 27 Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Variety Talk Series for four consecutive years. It has won seven Emmys in total: two in that category (in 2016 and 2017), and others for “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool” (2019), “Outstanding Interactive Program” (2016) and “Outstanding Variety Special” (2016 and 2017) for “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.”

Other accolades include “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” and “Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” for “James Corden’s Next James Corden” in 2018.

Corden announced that he would be leaving the show back in April 2022. He attributed the decision to wanting to spend more time with his family. “The truth is, it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure, and I never ever considered it to be the final destination,” Corden explained on “The Drew Barrymore Show” soon after.

CBS will reportedly fill the time slot with a reboot of Comedy Central’s “@midnight,” with late night host Stephen Colbert executive producing.