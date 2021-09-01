James Corden Explains Summer 2021 With 2 Minutes of Rhymes (Video)

It’s been a rough summer and a real rough couple of days, and if you’re not a fascist you could probably use a laugh (and like 6 drinks). Luckily, James Corden is about the only late night host who didn’t take the week off, and on Wednesday night episode of “The Late Late Show,” he recapped the entire summer of 2021 in two minutes of rhymes.

We won’t insult the art of rapping by calling this rap, but he did manage to touch on a ton of major news items from the last several months with some pretty decent rhymes. Topics covered included:

The return of Bennifer

All the horrible tropical storms

Delta (and antivaxxers/antimaskers) ruining everything for everyone

Afghanistan



The Obama birthday party

The draconian and flagrantly unconstitutional Texas abortion ban

The Olympic games and all the other sporting events — the bit where he talks about England’s loss in Euro 2021 is pretty funny



Corden ended the bit this way: “This summer was rought/but I’m holding out hope/get vaxxed/wear a mask/and Gyllenhaal, use some soap.

Watch the whole thing above right now.



