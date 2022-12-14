James Cullen Bressack’s ‘Murder, Anyone?’ Acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment (Exclusive)

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired director James Cullen Bressack’s well-received horror-comedy, “Murder, Anyone?” based on the play of the same name by Bressack’s father, Emmy-award winner Gordon Bressack.

The film will be released in early 2023.

“Murder, Anyone?” explores the concept of manifestation, and stars Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”), Galadriel Stineman (“The Middle”), Maurice LaMarche (“Pinky and the Brain”), Spencer Breslin (The Kid, Zoom), and Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland.

The story follows playwrights George and Charlie, tasked with the challenge of creating the next “avant-garde, surrealistic, mind-bending neo-noire thriller.” Unfortunately, as they write, the story comes to life in real time — but their own emotions and arguments also begin to manifest on film, creating sharp twists and turns and filling their life with hilarity — and chaos.

“I self financed and made the film in honor of my father’s memory so his words could live on,” Bressack said about the film earlier in 2022.

It’s been hailed as “old fashioned in the best of ways,” “A smart and funny send-up of the Whodunnit genre,” and “funny and deeply clever.”

“Adapted from the stage play of the same name, James brings MURDER, ANYONE? to the screen in brilliant, beautiful fashion.” Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment said. “The film isn’t just a love letter to unique horror-comedies from the likes of Joe Dante and Kevin Smith but to the talented Gordon, James’s father. He’d be proud of the result.”

The film is produced by Bressack and Jarrett Furst. Co-Producers are Chaysen Beacham, Amy Covell, Dani Abraham, and Canyon Prince.

Director Bressack negotiated the deal on behalf of the film team with Keith Leopard of Uncork’d Entertainment.