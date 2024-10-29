James Gorman Draws on Succession Experience to Replace Disney’s Bob Iger

James Gorman is set to conclude his 18-year run at Morgan Stanley at the end of December, which has included finding his own successor at the bank. But he’s already getting serious about his next challenge: finding Bob Iger’s successor at Disney.

Gorman, who joined Disney’s board earlier this year and serves as succession planning committee chair, will take over as board chairman on Jan. 2, succeeding former Nike CEO Mark Parker. He has set “early 2026” as the timeframe for when the highly anticipated Iger successor will be named, which he says allows “ample time for a successful transition” before the Disney CEO’s contract expires at the end of 2026.