Disney’s Succession Plan: Who’s In and Who’s Out in the Race to Rule the Magic Kingdom | Analysis

​The hunt for a successor to Disney CEO Bob Iger is heating up after the entertainment giant appointed former Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman as chairman of the Disney board this week, confirming that a new CEO would be appointed in “early 2026.”

The race as it currently stands seems to be narrowing on an executive from Disney’s creative ranks, which means the co-chairs of Disney Entertainment — Dana Walden and Alan Bergman — have the early lead. Walden, who clearly has the leading position, would be Disney’s first female CEO in its 101-year history.

An individual with knowledge of Iger’s thinking told TheWrap earlier this month that former executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer are not seen as succession candidates for the top job, even after the duo returned to Disney last year as consultants with their private equity firm Candle Media.