Black Widow with (clockwise) Marvel President Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger

Black Widow with (clockwise) Marvel President Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit and Disney Brand ‘Carnage': Is CEO Bob Chapek to Blame?

by , and | August 2, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“Disney’s approach under Iger would have been markedly different,” one lawyer says

As Hollywood grapples with the bombshell lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson against Disney last Thursday, entertainment executives, agents and producers are split on what kind of fallout Disney will face and whether CEO Bob Chapek is to blame for the “carnage” to the company’s standing in Hollywood’s talent community.

Multiple insiders who spoke to TheWrap said they were surprised that the contract dispute was allowed to burst into public view at all. And while the industry may be facing a watershed moment over streaming and movie star profit participation, they also wonder if this is a crisis created by Chapek, who has few talent relationships and little practical experience dealing with movie stars.

Become a member to read more.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor, Twitter: @bverhoev

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

how did natasha get away at the end of black widow

Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit: Time’s Up Calls Disney’s Response a ‘Gendered Character Attack’
Tokyo Olympics Week 1 Ratings

Tokyo Olympics Ratings Highs and Lows So Far – And How They Stack Up to 2016 Rio Games
black widow Scarlett Johansson reviews

Will Scarlett Johansson’s Suit Against Disney Open the Floodgates for Other Stars?

Behind Big Tech’s Eye-Popping $331 Billion Quarter | Chart
Walt Disney World Resort Reopening

Disney to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for All Non-Union Employees
The Green Knight David Lowery

David Lowery Says ‘The Green Knight’ and Disney Remake ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ Are ‘Sibling’ Films
Jungle Cruise

Does Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?
scarlett johansson disney black widow

Why Scarlett Johansson Might Have a Case Against Disney in ‘Black Widow’ Pay Suit | Analysis
black widow Scarlett Johansson reviews

Disney to ‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson: $20 Million Is Plenty
Premiere Of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 2 - Arrivals

SAG-AFTRA Presidential Candidate Matthew Modine Faults Guild’s ‘Foolish’ Handling of Health Plan
scarlett johansson

Hungarian HFPA Member Admits Plagiarizing, Recycling Quotes in Scarlett Johansson Profile (Exclusive)