Will Scarlett Johansson’s Suit Against Disney Open the Floodgates for Other Stars?

by and | July 30, 2021 @ 2:25 PM

”It’s not the best way to deal with talent,“ an entertainment attorney says

Scarlett Johansson’s bombshell lawsuit against Disney over the dual theatrical-streaming release of “Black Widow” could open the floodgates for other stars and producers to pursue legal claims against studios whose shift in release strategies impact monetary bonuses based on box office performance.

“Profit participation suits are nothing new, but this angle of testing day-and-date releases based on COVID is uncharted territory, and I think it will cause many actors, actresses and producers to examine their contracts,” Daniel Rozansky, Partner at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP, told TheWrap. “Stars want to make sure they’re getting what they bargained for.”

