James Van Der Beek Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The 47-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum spoke to People on Sunday about his condition. Surgery is the most common treatment.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” Van Der Beek told People.

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” he added.

U.S. National Cancer Institute data indicates more than 90% of people treated for early-stage colorectal cancer survive at least five years after diagnosis.

Van Der Beek has been married to Kimberly Brook since 2010. They have six children: Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.

Van Der Beek played Dawson Leery on “Dawson’s Creek” from 1998 to 2003. Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp and Busy Philipps also starred in the teen drama series.

In later years, Van Der Beek appeared on “CSI: Cyber,” “Modern Family,” and “Pose.” He also came in 5th place on Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2019.

He will next be seen in the upcoming Tubi movie “Sidelined: The QB and Me,” out November 29.

After that, Van Der Beek is set to appear as part of a two-hour special titled “The Real Full Monty.” He will be part of a group of male celebrities who will raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

The special will also feature Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and “Dancing with the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli. Anthony Anderson is the executive producer for the special.

“Embarrassingly, I thought I was just doing Anthony Anderson a favor and supporting cancer,” Van Der Beek told People. “But then once we got there and we really started to talk about these issues, everyone started opening up and we got to know each other on a different level.”