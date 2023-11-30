Jamila Hunter Exits Freeform to Join Macro Television as President

The longtime exec served as Freeform’s EVP of original programming and development

Jamila-Hunter-Macro
Jamila Hunter joins Macro TV (Kwaku Alston)

Jamila Hunter has exited Freeform to join Macro Television Studios as president, Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King announced Thursday.

In her new role, the TV executive will oversee the studio’s television slate of upcoming projects in development and series in production.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jamila to the company,” King said in a statement. “She is one of the most stellar and accomplished executives in television and I look forward to adding her wealth of knowledge, leadership skills and extensive experience to the company to propel Macro Television Studios to the next level.”

Read Next
'Jury Duty' Star Ronald Gladden Signs 2-Year Overall Deal With Amazon MGM Studios

“I’ve admired Macro since Charles founded the company,” Hunter said. “The mission statement and brand perfectly align with the stories that I am compelled to tell. I am looking forward to collaborating with the Macro Television Studios team to continue producing timeless stories for a broad audience.”

Hunter most recently served as Freeform’s EVP of original programming and development, where she oversaw development for all scripted and unscripted series. Under her tenure, Hunter shepherded the launch of Jessica Biel-executive produced “Cruel Summer,” which currently ranked as the network’s highest-rated program of all time, as well as “Single Drunk Female,” “grown-ish” and “Good Trouble.”

Prior to joining Freeform, Hunter served as the president of Kenya Barris’ Netflix-based production company, Khalabo Ink Society, as well as ABC Entertainment’s SVP of Comedy. At ABC, she oversaw the development and production for the networks’s new sitcoms, including “The Conners,” and previously worked “Fresh Off the Boat” and “The Real O’Neals” in her previous role as VP of comedy at the network.

She has also held key roles as head of programming at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, SVP of alternative and digital programming at NBC Entertainment, VP of comedy development at 20th Century Fox Television, as well as VP of development and production at Bravo following its acquisition by NBCUniversal.

Joel Silver attends Celebrating Greatness: Canada’s Walk of Fame 2022 in Toronto
Read Next
Producer Joel Silver Fired From Amazon Films Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Wahlberg Over Verbal Abuse Allegations

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.