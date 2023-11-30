Jamila Hunter has exited Freeform to join Macro Television Studios as president, Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King announced Thursday.

In her new role, the TV executive will oversee the studio’s television slate of upcoming projects in development and series in production.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jamila to the company,” King said in a statement. “She is one of the most stellar and accomplished executives in television and I look forward to adding her wealth of knowledge, leadership skills and extensive experience to the company to propel Macro Television Studios to the next level.”

“I’ve admired Macro since Charles founded the company,” Hunter said. “The mission statement and brand perfectly align with the stories that I am compelled to tell. I am looking forward to collaborating with the Macro Television Studios team to continue producing timeless stories for a broad audience.”

Hunter most recently served as Freeform’s EVP of original programming and development, where she oversaw development for all scripted and unscripted series. Under her tenure, Hunter shepherded the launch of Jessica Biel-executive produced “Cruel Summer,” which currently ranked as the network’s highest-rated program of all time, as well as “Single Drunk Female,” “grown-ish” and “Good Trouble.”

Prior to joining Freeform, Hunter served as the president of Kenya Barris’ Netflix-based production company, Khalabo Ink Society, as well as ABC Entertainment’s SVP of Comedy. At ABC, she oversaw the development and production for the networks’s new sitcoms, including “The Conners,” and previously worked “Fresh Off the Boat” and “The Real O’Neals” in her previous role as VP of comedy at the network.

She has also held key roles as head of programming at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, SVP of alternative and digital programming at NBC Entertainment, VP of comedy development at 20th Century Fox Television, as well as VP of development and production at Bravo following its acquisition by NBCUniversal.