‘Jury Duty’ Star Ronald Gladden Signs 2-Year Overall Deal With Amazon MGM Studios

“Jury Duty” star Ronald Gladden has signed a two-year overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios to produce, develop and star in a variety of content.

Gladden, a solar contractor from Oregon, rose to fame as the unsuspecting juror on the Amazon Freevee comedy series.

“Words cannot express how excited I am to officially be a part of the Amazon family,” he said in a statement. “’Jury Duty’ was a remarkable experience for me, and one that introduced me to so many creative and inspiring people. I’m now looking forward to utilizing those new relationships to develop projects for Amazon MGM Studios.”

“Jury Duty” was created by Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “The Office”), and Gene Stupnitsky (“Hello Ladies,” “The Office”).

The series is executive produced by the pair alongside David Bernad (“The White Lotus,” “Bad Trip”), Ruben Fleischer (“Superstore”), Nicholas Hatton (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Who Is America?”), Cody Heller (“Dummy”), Todd Schulman (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Brüno,” “Who Is America?”), Jake Szymanski (“The Package”) and Andrew Weinberg (“Great Minds with Dan Harmon”).

In addition to Gladden, the series stars James Marsden, Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Cassandra Blair (“Hacks”), David Brown, Kirk Fox (“Reservation Dogs”), Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Brandon Loeser, Edy Modica (“Made for Love”), Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (“South Side”), Kerry O’Neill (“Murderville”), Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song and Evan Williams.

“Jury Duty” has earned four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

“At the heart of ‘Jury Duty’ was a story about the power of human kindness, selflessness, and empathy,” Lauren Anderson, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of AVOD, unscripted and targeted programming, said in a statement. “Ronald exemplified this in his ability to genuinely connect with everyone around him, no matter their background, celebrity, or idiosyncrasies. We’re excited to collaborate with Ronald and create more opportunities to bring joy, positivity, and inspiration to Amazon customers.”

Gladden is repped by Kimberlin Belloni and Casey Neumeier at Artists First, and Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham.