Jason Reitman to Receive Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award

The Art Directors Guild will present director Jason Reitman with the 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award at the 29th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, the ADG announced on Monday.

Reitman will be honored for a career that includes “Juno,” “Up in the Air,” “Thank You for Smoking,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the new “Saturday Night,” for which production designer Jess Gonchor created a two-story, 360-degree set.

“Jason Reitman’s body of work demonstrates how collaboration between directors, production designers and all of the talented filmmakers in the art department can create visual worlds and stories with emotional depth and lasting impact,” says award show producers Michael Allen Glover and Megan Elizabeth Bell in a statement.

“Between script and screen, a director must navigate 20 crafts and art forms,” added Reitman in the statement. “My movies stand on the shoulders of brilliant artists including the production designers Jess Gonchor, Francois Audouy, Kevin Thompson and Steve Saklad. Without these designers, art directors, set decorators and teams of craftspeople who work endless hours, my dreams would never be realized.”

Reitman is also a governor in the Directors Branch of the Academy, and the leader of a group of more than 35 filmmakers who are acquiring and preserving the Village Theater in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The awards will take place on Feb. 15, 2025 at the InterContinental hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Also at the show, Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to Lisa Frazza, Barbara Mesney, Dan Sweetman and J. Dennis Washington, and designer Carl Jules Weyl will be inducted into the ADG’s Hall of Fame.