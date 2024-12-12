‘Conclave,’ ‘Wicked’ Top 2025 Critics Choice Film Nominees

“Emilia Pérez,” “Dune: Part II” and “The Brutalist” were also among the most nominated movies

It’s popes vs. witches. “Conclave” and “Wicked” both received 11 nominations for the the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were announced Thursday morning. That put the two very different films in first place among nominees, followed by “Dune: Part II” and “Emilia Pérez” with 10 nominations each.

All four of the top nominees earned Best Picture nods, as did “A Complete Unknown, “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “Nickel Boys,” “Sing Sing” and “The Substance.” Directors of the top four were also recognized: Edward Berger, Jon M. Chu, Denis Villeneuve and Jacques Audiard.

“The Brutalist” and “Anora” also scored multiple nominations, with nine and seven, respectively.

Overall, the results were similar to Monday’s Golden Globe nominations, with a few actors cited here that had been snubbed at the Globes — including Marianne Jean Baptiste (“Hard Truths”), Danielle Deadwyler (“The Piano Lesson”) and Clarence Maclin (“Sing Sing”).

Sebastian Stan, who was Globe nominated twice (for “The Apprentice” and “A Different Man”) was left out entirely in favor of fellow Globe nominee Hugh Grant, still riding the wave of great reviews for his role in the horror film “Heretic.”

And although “Emilia Perez” and “The Brutalist” scored multiple acting nominations, Selena Gomez and Felicity Jones were left out of the supporting actress lineup. Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”) was the most notable leading actress contender to be snubbed.

About 75% of Critics Choice nominees typically go on to receive Academy Award nominations, though the show’s value as an Oscar predictor is limited by its longstanding practice of having at least six nominees in most categories. 

Nominees in the TV categories were announced on December 5. “Shōgun” led with six nominations, followed by “Abbott Elementary,” “Disclaimer,” “Hacks,” “The Diplomat,” “The Penguin” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” which all tied for second place with four nominations each.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States, made up of approximately 580 critics and journalists who cover film and television broadcast, radio and online outlets. It was founded 28 years ago as the Broadcast Film Critics Association, with the Critics Choice Association formed in 2019 with the merger of the BFCA and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. 

The Critics Choice Awards will air live on E! on Sunday, January 12.

Below, the complete list of nominees for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

BEST PICTURE 
A Complete Unknown 
Anora 
The Brutalist 
Conclave 
Dune: Part Two 
Emilia Pérez 
Nickel Boys 
Sing Sing 
The Substance 
Wicked

BEST ACTOR 
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer 
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing 
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave 
Hugh Grant – Heretic 

BEST ACTRESS 
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked 
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez 
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths 
Angelina Jolie – Maria 
Mikey Madison – Anora 
Demi Moore – The Substance 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 
Yura Borisov – Anora 
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain 
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing 
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown 
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist 
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson 
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked 
Margaret Qualley – The Substance 
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave 
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS 
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz 
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass 
Izaac Wang – Didi 
Alisha Weir – Abigail 
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet 

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE 
Anora 
Conclave 
Emilia Pérez 
Saturday Night 
Sing Sing 
Wicked 

BEST DIRECTOR 
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 
Sean Baker – Anora 
Edward Berger – Conclave 
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist 
Jon M. Chu – Wicked 
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 
Sean Baker – Anora 
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain 
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance 
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys 
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu  
Alice Brooks – Wicked 
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist  
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave  
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two  
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys  

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist 
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked 
Suzie Davies – Conclave 
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu  
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II  
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two  

BEST EDITING 
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers 
Nick Emerson – Conclave  
David Jancso – The Brutalist  
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 
Lisy Christl – Conclave  
Linda Muir – Nosferatu  
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria  
Paul Tazewell – Wicked  
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two  
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II  

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance  
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked  
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu  
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man  

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II  
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked  
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two 
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man  
Visual Effects Team – The Substance  
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY 
A Real Pain 
Deadpool & Wolverine 
Hit Man 
My Old Ass 
Saturday Night
Thelma 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 
All We Imagine as Light 
Emilia Pérez 
Flow 
I’m Still Here 
Kneecap 
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 

BEST SONG 
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE 
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist 
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot 
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez 
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two 

