‘Civil War,’ ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘The Substance’ Make the Cut in ACE Eddie Nominations

“Civil War,” “Conclave,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Emilia Pérez” and “Furiosa” have been nominated for Best Edited Feature Film (Drama) by the American Cinema Editors, which announced the nominees for the 75th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Wednesday.

The contenders for Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) are “Anora,” “Challengers,” “A Real Pain,” “The Substance” and “Wicked.” Both “Anora” and “The Substance” were edited or co-edited by their directors, Sean Baker and Coralie Fargeat.

In the drama category, the most surprising omission is “The Brutalist,” the epic drama which was passed over in favor of spring and summer action pictures “Civil War” and “Furiosa.” Also missing from the final cut was award hopefuls such as “Gladiator II,” “September 5,” “Nosferatu,” and “Nickel Boys.” Nominated editors Margaret Sixel (“Furiosa”) and Joe Walker (“Dune: Part Two”) both won Oscars for their work in the previous franchise installments (“Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Dune.”)

The ACE Eddie Award is one of the most reliable Oscar predictors among all guild awards. In the last 10 years, only two films have received Oscar nominations for Best Film Editing without first being nominated for an ACE Eddie Award. Those two were “The Father” in 2020 and “Spotlight” in 2015.

In that time, almost twice as many Oscar nominees have come from the ACE drama category as its comedy or musical category, and all but one winner (“Everything Everywhere All At Once” won the ACE and the Oscar in 2023.)

In the television categories, nominees included “Disclaimer,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Shogun” and “STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces.”

The winners will be announced live on January 18 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

“Wicked” filmmaker Jon M. Chu will receive the ACE Golden Eddie

Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Editors Maysie

Hoy, ACE and Paul Hirsch, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their

contributions to film editing.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

“Civil War”

Jake Roberts, ACE

“Conclave”

Nick Emerson

“Dune: Part Two”

Joe Walker, ACE

“Emilia Pérez”

Juliette Welfling

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Eliot Knapman

Margaret Sixel, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

“Anora”

Sean Baker

“Challengers”

Marco Costa

“A Real Pain”

Robert Nassau

“The Substance”

Coralie Fargeat

Jérôme Eltabet

Valentin Féron

“Wicked”

Myron Kerstein, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“Flow”

Gints Zilbalodis

“Inside Out 2”

Maurissa Horwitz

“Moana 2”

Jeremy Milton, ACE

Michael Louis Hill

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Dan Hembery

“The Wild Robot”

Mary Blee

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

“Beatles ’64”

Mariah Rehmet, ACE

“Jim Henson Idea Man”

Sierra Neal

Paul Crowder, ACE

“Her Name was Moviola”

Howard Berry

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

Otto Burnham

“Will & Harper”

Monique Zavistovski, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Chimp Crazy” (102 – Gone Ape)

Evan Wise, ACE

Charles Divak, ACE

Adrienne Gits, ACE,

Doug Abel, ACE

“The Jinx – Part Two” (203 – Saving My Tears Until It’s Official)

Richard Hankin, ACE

Charles Olivier

“Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” (102 – Hidden in Plain Sight)

Daphne Gómez-Mena

Jane Jo, ACE

“STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces” (101 – Then)

Alan Lowe

“STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces” (102 – Now)

Jeff Malmberg, ACE

Aaron I. Naar

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Frasier (207 – My Brilliant Sister)

Russell Griffin, ACE

Poppa’s House (102 – Sleepover)

Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE

The Upshaws (506 – Do I)

Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE

Brian LeCoz

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Bear (301 – Tomorrow)

Joanna Naugle, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm (1206 – The Gettysburg Address)

Steven Rasch, ACE

Nobody Wants This (101 – Pilot)

Maura Corey, ACE

Only Murders in the Building (410 – My Best Friend’s Wedding)

Shelly Westerman, ACE

Payton Koch

What We Do in the Shadows (603 – Sleep Hypnosis)

Liza Cardinale, ACE

Dane McMaster, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

3 Body Problem (105 – Judgment Day)

Michael Ruscio, ACE

Fallout (101 – The End)

Ali Comperchio

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (101 – First Date)

Kyle Reiter, ACE

Isaac Hagy, ACE

Shogun (110 – A Dream of A Dream)

Maria Gonzales, ACE

Aika Miyake

Slow Horses (401 – Identity Theft)

Robert Frost

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Am I OK?

Kayla M. Emter, ACE

Glen Scantlebury, ACE

Road House

Doc Crotzer, ACE

Unfrosted

Evan Henke, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Baby Reindeer (104 – Episode 4)

Peter H. Oliver

Benjamin Gerstein

Disclaimer (105 – V)

Adam Gough, ACE, BFE

Fargo (510 – Bisquik)

Regis Kimble

The Penguin (101 – After Hours)

Henk van Eeghen, ACE

Ripley (105 – V Lucio)

Joshua Raymond Lee

David O. Rogers

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Conan O’Brien Must Go (104 – Ireland)

Matthew Shaw

Brad Roelandt

Couples Therapy (401)

Ryan Loeffler

Eileen Meyer

Welcome to Wrexham (305 – Temporary)

Tim Wilsbach, ACE

Steve Welch, ACE

Michael Brown

Michael Oliver

Tim Roche

Matt Wafaie

Jenny Krochmal

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Sean Hubbert

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (104 – Paranormal)

Kelly Lyon, ACE

Sean McIlraith

Ryan McIlraith

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 – Boeing)

Anthony Miale, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Bob’s Burgers (1413 – Butt, Sweat, and Fears)

Stephanie Earley, ACE

Jeremy Reuben, ACE

The Simpsons (3514 – Night of the Living Wage)

Don Barrozo

X-Men ’97 (105 – Remember It)

Michelle McMillan

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

To Be Announced

