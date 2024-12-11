‘Civil War,’ ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘The Substance’ Make the Cut in ACE Eddie Nominations

“Civil War,” “Conclave,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Emilia Pérez” and “Furiosa” have been nominated for Best Edited Feature Film (Drama) by the American Cinema Editors, which announced the nominees for the 75th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Wednesday.
The contenders for Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) are “Anora,” “Challengers,” “A Real Pain,” “The Substance” and “Wicked.” Both “Anora” and “The Substance” were edited or co-edited by their directors, Sean Baker and Coralie Fargeat.
In the drama category, the most surprising omission is “The Brutalist,” the epic drama which was passed over in favor of spring and summer action pictures “Civil War” and “Furiosa.” Also missing from the final cut was award hopefuls such as “Gladiator II,” “September 5,” “Nosferatu,” and “Nickel Boys.” Nominated editors Margaret Sixel (“Furiosa”) and Joe Walker (“Dune: Part Two”) both won Oscars for their work in the previous franchise installments (“Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Dune.”)
The ACE Eddie Award is one of the most reliable Oscar predictors among all guild awards. In the last 10 years, only two films have received Oscar nominations for Best Film Editing without first being nominated for an ACE Eddie Award. Those two were “The Father” in 2020 and “Spotlight” in 2015.
In that time, almost twice as many Oscar nominees have come from the ACE drama category as its comedy or musical category, and all but one winner (“Everything Everywhere All At Once” won the ACE and the Oscar in 2023.)
In the television categories, nominees included “Disclaimer,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Shogun” and “STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces.”
The winners will be announced live on January 18 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
“Wicked” filmmaker Jon M. Chu will receive the ACE Golden Eddie
Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Editors Maysie
Hoy, ACE and Paul Hirsch, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their
contributions to film editing.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):
“Civil War”
Jake Roberts, ACE
“Conclave”
Nick Emerson
“Dune: Part Two”
Joe Walker, ACE
“Emilia Pérez”
Juliette Welfling
“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
Eliot Knapman
Margaret Sixel, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):
“Anora”
Sean Baker
“Challengers”
Marco Costa
“A Real Pain”
Robert Nassau
“The Substance”
Coralie Fargeat
Jérôme Eltabet
Valentin Féron
“Wicked”
Myron Kerstein, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
“Flow”
Gints Zilbalodis
“Inside Out 2”
Maurissa Horwitz
“Moana 2”
Jeremy Milton, ACE
Michael Louis Hill
“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
Dan Hembery
“The Wild Robot”
Mary Blee
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
“Beatles ’64”
Mariah Rehmet, ACE
“Jim Henson Idea Man”
Sierra Neal
Paul Crowder, ACE
“Her Name was Moviola”
Howard Berry
“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”
Otto Burnham
“Will & Harper”
Monique Zavistovski, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES
“Chimp Crazy” (102 – Gone Ape)
Evan Wise, ACE
Charles Divak, ACE
Adrienne Gits, ACE,
Doug Abel, ACE
“The Jinx – Part Two” (203 – Saving My Tears Until It’s Official)
Richard Hankin, ACE
Charles Olivier
“Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” (102 – Hidden in Plain Sight)
Daphne Gómez-Mena
Jane Jo, ACE
“STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces” (101 – Then)
Alan Lowe
“STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces” (102 – Now)
Jeff Malmberg, ACE
Aaron I. Naar
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Frasier (207 – My Brilliant Sister)
Russell Griffin, ACE
Poppa’s House (102 – Sleepover)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
The Upshaws (506 – Do I)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
Brian LeCoz
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
The Bear (301 – Tomorrow)
Joanna Naugle, ACE
Curb Your Enthusiasm (1206 – The Gettysburg Address)
Steven Rasch, ACE
Nobody Wants This (101 – Pilot)
Maura Corey, ACE
Only Murders in the Building (410 – My Best Friend’s Wedding)
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch
What We Do in the Shadows (603 – Sleep Hypnosis)
Liza Cardinale, ACE
Dane McMaster, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
3 Body Problem (105 – Judgment Day)
Michael Ruscio, ACE
Fallout (101 – The End)
Ali Comperchio
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (101 – First Date)
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE
Shogun (110 – A Dream of A Dream)
Maria Gonzales, ACE
Aika Miyake
Slow Horses (401 – Identity Theft)
Robert Frost
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):
Am I OK?
Kayla M. Emter, ACE
Glen Scantlebury, ACE
Road House
Doc Crotzer, ACE
Unfrosted
Evan Henke, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Baby Reindeer (104 – Episode 4)
Peter H. Oliver
Benjamin Gerstein
Disclaimer (105 – V)
Adam Gough, ACE, BFE
Fargo (510 – Bisquik)
Regis Kimble
The Penguin (101 – After Hours)
Henk van Eeghen, ACE
Ripley (105 – V Lucio)
Joshua Raymond Lee
David O. Rogers
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Conan O’Brien Must Go (104 – Ireland)
Matthew Shaw
Brad Roelandt
Couples Therapy (401)
Ryan Loeffler
Eileen Meyer
Welcome to Wrexham (305 – Temporary)
Tim Wilsbach, ACE
Steve Welch, ACE
Michael Brown
Michael Oliver
Tim Roche
Matt Wafaie
Jenny Krochmal
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Sean Hubbert
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (104 – Paranormal)
Kelly Lyon, ACE
Sean McIlraith
Ryan McIlraith
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 – Boeing)
Anthony Miale, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:
Bob’s Burgers (1413 – Butt, Sweat, and Fears)
Stephanie Earley, ACE
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
The Simpsons (3514 – Night of the Living Wage)
Don Barrozo
X-Men ’97 (105 – Remember It)
Michelle McMillan
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
To Be Announced