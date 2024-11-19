Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant and Juliette Lewis Star in ‘The Trip’ Remake From Jorma Taccone

Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant and Juliette Lewis are taking “The Trip.” Jorma Taccone, a member of the Lonely Island comedy group and co-director of “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” is directing from a script by Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney (BriTANicK).

The film is a remake of Tommy Wirkola’s blood-soaked Norwegian action comedy from 2021 — “I onde dager,” starring Aksel Hennie and Noomi Rapace.

XYZ is financing the film and producing alongside 87North’s Kelly McCormick, Lee Kim and Guy Danella. Taccone and Wirkola are executive producing with Karen Gillan co-producing. Original producers Jørgen Storm Rosenberg and Kjetil Omberg will executive produce the new version of “The Trip.”

The film follows a dysfunctional married couple (Segel and Weaving), who head to a remote cabin in the hopes of reconnecting – but both secretly have plans to kill the other. The original film is total bonkers – oscillating between moments of tenderness and obscene violence (it’s on Netflix right now).

“The Trip” is currently filming in Tampere, Finland, where the film received production incentives from Business Finland, The City of Tampere and Film Tampere. Films Films Films is providing production services. Paul Guilfoyle and Keith Jardine also star.

Eagle-eared listeners to “The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast,” which we heartily recommend, will know that Taccone has been filming something in Finland for the last few months. And Olyphant recently appeared on the podcast alongside Taccone.

“I can’t wait to see Jorma bring his totally singular sensibility to the material,” Wirkola said in a Tuesday statement. “That, combined with this killer cast, makes me beyond excited that this film will truly stand out in the cinematic landscape.”

“I’m a huge fan of Tommy’s work and I love the original film. I have a totally singular sensibility, and I can’t wait to see what I bring to the material,” Taccone echoed.

“The Trip” marks Taccone’s first film as a director since “Popstar” in 2016. In the years since, he has directed episodes of “The Last O.G.,” “Miracle Workers,” “MacGruber” and “Knuckles,” while also producing “Palm Springs” and “Brigsby Bear.”