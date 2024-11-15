Zack Snyder to Direct Untitled LAPD Action Film for Netflix

Zack Snyder has found his next project and will direct an untitled action film centered on an elite LAPD unit.

Snyder will also co-write the script with frequent collaborator Kurt Johnstad (“300,” “Rebel Moon”).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, “specific details are being kept in lock-up, but the action thriller is being described as being set in the high-stakes world of life and death, and centered on an elite LAPD unit that is relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality.”

“Years ago, Dan Lin and I had a conversation about our shared interest in telling a compelling and visceral character-driven story set within the intense, complex and captivating landscape of the LAPD,” Snyder said in a statement. “It’s a conversation that has stuck with me. So, as you would expect, I’m very excited to now have the opportunity to partner with Dan, along with the rest of my amazing partners at Netflix, in developing this story.”

Snyder is producing the project alongside wife and partner Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller via their Stone Quarry banner.

This marks the fourth feature to fall under the creative partnership between Stone Quarry and Netflix, after “Rebel Moon” and “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.” Stone Quarry also produced “Army of the Dead” and “Army of Thieves” for Netflix. The animated series “Twilight of the Gods” was released in September 2024.

Zack Snyder is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.