Ahead of its premiere this fall, Netflix debuted the first look at Zack Snyder’s “Twilight of the Gods.” The series comes from Snyder and his wife and executive producer Deborah Snyder.

The title of the series refers to a series of events that occurred in Norse mythology that resulted in the deaths of a number of gods. The series is set to star Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, John Noble as Odin, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Jamie Chung as Hel, Lauren, Cohan as Inge and Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel.

Check out the first look images below:

“Twilight of the Gods” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“I’ve always been obsessed with Norse mythology. The idea to be able to dig into this rich tapestry of heroes and gods was an incredible opportunity,” Snyder said about the upcoming series during the Next on Netflix: Animation Press Preview. “It’s a story of love and revenge and takes us across this massive and beautiful landscape in pursuit of … well, you’ll see.”

The beloved director went on to say that, when it comes to a story as grand as Norse gods and Asgard, “I felt like animation was the greatest way to tell the story.”

“It’s been over four years in the making, developing these scripts and then having an in-house team of about 48 artists who developed all the characters and the worlds,” executive producer Deborah Snyder said. “In animation, nothing is for free. Every prop and everything, as you know, has to be created. And we were so lucky to be able to work with this group of very global artists, and then even more lucky to have Xilam do the animation through layout and compositing.”

To make the series, the team used a “very stylized 2D approach” that Deborah Snyder called “really epic” and “sexy.”