“300” director Zack Snyder is being eyed for a television series adaptation of the film, which is in the early stages of development at Warner Bros. Television.

Details surrounding the concept and storyline are currently unknown and there is no writer, platform nor network currently attached to the project.

WBTV is looking to reunite Snyder and “300” executive producer Deborah Snyder with the original film’s production team of Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton and Bernie Goldmann, along with Wesley Coller of Stone Quarry, the Snyders’ production banner.

An individual familiar with the matter cautioned that deals are still being negotiated. A representative for WBTV declined to comment.

The original 2006 film, which is based on the 1998 comic book series of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley, follows Leonidas, the king of Sparta, who led an outnumbered group of warriors against the massive Persian army led by King Xerxes.

“300” starred Gerard Butler as Leonidas and Rodrigo Santoro as Xerxes, as well as Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West, Vincent Regan, Tom Wisdom, Andrew Tiernan, Andrew Pleavin, Peter Mensah and Michael Fassbender.

In 2014, a sequel was released, titled “300: Rise of an Empire,” which is based on Miller’s graphic novel “Xerxes” and took place before, during and after the main events of the original film. Headey, Mensah, Wenham, Tiernan, Pleavin and Santoro reprised their roles from the first film, alongside Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Hans Matheson and Callan Mulvey.