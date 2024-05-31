Charlie Hunnam will star in Ed Brubaker’s new Prime Video series, “Criminal,” the streamer announced Friday. The series is based on writer Brubaker and artist Sean Phillips’ acclaimed graphic novel series.

The “Sons of Anarchy” actor will lead the drama series as Leo, who is described as “a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence.” Per the character description, Leo is often seen as a coward by other crooks — especially when compared to his father, Tommy, who killed the city’s most-feared man, Teeg Lawless.

Hunnam joins “Criminal,” which is described as an “interlocking universe of crime stories,” alongside previously announced cast members Richard Jenkins, Adria Arjona and Kadeem Hardison.

Best known for his role as Jax Teller in “Sons of Anarchy” throughout the drama’s seven-season run, Hunnam also starred in Alfonso Cuarón’s “Children of Men,” “Pacific Rim,” “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen.” His recent credits include Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” on Netflix, Apple TV+ series “Shantaram” and “Last Looks.”

Brubaker will serve as coshowrunner for “Criminal” alongside crime fiction author Jordan Harper (“Hightown,” “Gotham,” “The Mentalist”) with Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden set to direct the first four episodes. Brubaker previously wrote on “Westworld” and cocreated the Prime Video series “Too Old to Die Young” with filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn. Brubaker is also known for creating the Winter Soldier version of Captain America character Bucky Barnes in the comic world.

Executive producers for the series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, include Brubaker, Harper, Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, Philipp Barnett and Legendary Television. Hunnam is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA and Sloan Offer Weber and Dern, LLP.