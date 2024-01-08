“Criminal,” the comic book series written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Sean Phillips, has been given a series order by Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Both Brubaker and Phillips will executive produce the project. Additionally, Brubaker will serve as co-showrunner alongside crime fiction author Jordan Harper, who has previously worked on shows such as Starz’s “Hightown,” Fox’s “Gotham” and CBS’ “The Mentalist.” In 2018, Harper won the Edgar Award for Best Debut Novel for his gritty book “She Rides Shotgun.”

“’Criminal’ is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics,” Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development for Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release. “I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan and the team to bring it to the screen.”

“Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible,” Brubaker said in a press release. “And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan’s vision for the show is even more incredible.”

The creator-owned comic book series was originally published by Marvel Comics’ Icon imprint before later moving to Image Comics. While the stories in this universe are self-contained and focus on different characters, they all exist in the same world and frequent the fictional Center City. Initially, the comic follows Tommy Patterson, the head of the city’s most notorious crew of pickpockets and his partner, Ivan. Once Tommy is arrested and sent to prison for murder, Ivan is forced to take Tommy’s eight-year-old son, Leo, under his wing.

In 2007, “Criminal” won the Eisner Award for Best New Series. The Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards is a prestigious award in the graphic novel space and is similar to what the Academy Awards are to film.

In addition to Brubaker, Phillips and Harper, Sarah Carbiener and Phillip Barnett will executive producer “Criminal.” The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios as well as Legendary Television.