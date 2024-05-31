Nazanin Boniadi, who portrays healer Bronwyn in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” will not return for the Prime Video series’ upcoming second season premiering Aug. 29, TheWrap has learned.

Bronwyn, who did not appear in the recent teaser trailer for Season 2, is the mother of Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) and the lover of Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova). Both Muhafidin and Cordova are set to return in the upcoming season of the series from Amazon’s Prime Video.

The role of Bronwyn has not been recast, an individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

The news came after Boniadi revealed in an Instagram post earlier this month that she stepped away from acting in September 2022 to “focus solely on the #WomanLifeFreedom uprising in Iran and to advocate for the people of my homeland who have been risking everything for freedom.”

In the same post, Boniadi confirmed she will return to the screen in “A Mosquito in the Ear,” an adaptation of the Italian graphic novel “Una Zanzara nell’Orecchio” from Andrea Ferraris. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Nicola Rinciari.

“Despite my passion for acting, I knew it would take a very special project to convince me to once again split my time between my day job and my calling as an activist,” she added. “Nico, the producers, the crew and my incredible costars made filming this movie — in magical Goa, India — a beautiful adventure that we can’t wait to share with you,” she said. “I’m very proud to also serve as an executive producer on this film.”

“The Rings of Power” takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth and tells the continuing story of the forging of the rings of power while the Dark Lord Sauron rises in Mordor. The series also touches on other major events of the age – namely the fall of Númenor and the greed in the Mines of Moria that led to the discovery of the Balrog.

Although the second season hasn’t even hit yet, the show’s creators Patrick McCaye and J.D. Payne recently inked a new three-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios and have already begun work on the third season.

Aside from the upcoming release of “The Rings of Power,” Andy Serkis will direct and star in a new film titled “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum” dropping in 2026. Meanwhile, the animated standalone film “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” debuts Dec. 13.