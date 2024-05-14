Prime Video finally gave us a first look at “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 2 on Tuesday morning, as the first teaser trailer for the new episodes dropped during Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation on Tuesday morning. The streamer also revealed that “The Rings of Power” premiere date is set for Aug. 29.

“An evil, ancient and powerful, has returned,” Durin says over clips of Charlie Vickers’ Halbrand – who was revealed to actually be Sauron at the end of Season 1. A slimy, vine-like monster slithers across the screen as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and a handful of elves prepare for an ambush.

“I think he has been here,” a woman says as Celebrimbor looks out at a vision-like silhouette of Sauron. “I think he’s been here among us all along.”

The teaser cuts quick between scenes of Sauron moving through a courtyard while distressed people flee in all directions behind him, a woman staring down a sea monster and a shot of Númenor.

“Every soul in Middle-earth is in peril,” a man says as bits of ceiling collapse in Moria, Galadriel screams in fear and orcs continue to be decidedly disgusting.

“Darkness Will Bind Them” flashes across the screen as hands show off a number of the already completed Rings of Power. Durin is then seen taking a closer look at a ring of his own.

The teaser also gives us a look at the Great Eagles, a city under siege, The Stranger displaying a bit more magical prowess and Arondir showing off his sword skills.

“He is Sauron,” someone whispers as Sauron blows away soldiers surrounding him and the resulting shockwave not only carries far beyond the villain but turns the ground icy.

“The Rings of Power” takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth and tells the continuing story of the forging of the titular rings of power while the Dark Lord Sauron rises in Mordor. The series also touches on other major events of the age – namely the fall of Númenor and the greed in the Mines of Moria that led to the discovery of the Balrog.

Based on the teaser, the second season seems to be ratcheting up the action that many said was lacking in the first batch of episodes. The lore-dense Season 1 was what TheWrap enjoyed so much about the 2022 premiere.

“‘Ring of Power’ is dense with lore and characters. Multiple viewings may be required, but it won’t be wasted time. It’s rare to feel that one is stepping into another world; the seams of our reality are frequently present. Get lost in the beauty of this series,” critic Joelle Monique wrote. “While it may feel heavy, there is an attempt to bring in comedy and heart with the dwarves, and the writers and directors (J.A. Bayona directs the first two installments) have tapped beautifully into fantasy-romance and horror to bring layers of texture to the script. Overall, ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ makes for an engaging and awe-inspiring watch.”

“Lord of the Rings” fans won’t be lacking for content anytime soon. Aside from the upcoming release of “The Rings of Power,” it was announced last week that Andy Serkis will direct and star in a new film titled “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum” dropping in 2026. Meanwhile, the animated standalone film “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” debuts Dec. 13.

Although the second season hasn’t even hit yet, the show’s creators Patrick McCaye and J.D. Payne recently inked a new three-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios and have already begun work on the third season.