Jay Leno Takes Photo With Burn Center Staff Before Discharge, Expected to Fully Recover

Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center where he spent 10 days being treated for third-degree burns suffered in a car fire at his garage, and is expected to make a full recovery, the West Hills, California clinic said Monday.

The former “Tonight Show” host posed for a picture with staff before he left, the first Leno has taken since the car fire in Burbank. He spent time in a hyperbaric chamber and underwent skin-graft surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” the Grossman Burn Center says in a statement provided to TheWrap.

His physician, Dr. Peter Grossman said, “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

Leno, whose notable collection of classic cars includes steam-powered vehicles, was under the hood of one earlier this month when a gasoline explosion burned him severely. Like any gear-head comedian might, Leno downplayed the severity of his injuries.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said at the time. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”