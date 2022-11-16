Jay Leno Was Working Underneath Car When Fire Broke Out, Doctor Says

Jay Leno was working underneath a car when the fire broke out that left him with burns to his face, Dr. Peter Grossman said during a news conference Wednesday.

“When he got pulled out from the area underneath the car, it was noted that he had pretty significant burns to face and hands,” Grossman said, noting that his injuries included from second-degree and possibly some third-degree burns. “His burns include his face, his hands, and his chest, the burns are fairly significant,” he said, though overall noting “his injuries are serious, his condition is good.”

The 72-year-old actor was admitted the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles and has since undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week. Grossman said he anticipates Leno will make a full recovery.

“Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning,” his physician continued. “Right now they’re in that progression of somewhere between deep second and third-degree burns to the face. We’re hoping we can keep them from progressing by using these alternate treatments, including good wound care and hyperbaric oxygen and aggressive surgical management.”

Leno’s treatment has included time in a hyperbaric chamber, according to video and a report that aired on “Inside Edition.”

Despite his condition, Grossman noted that “he’s Jay Leno, he’s walking around, he’s cracking jokes,” adding that Leno has been “incredibly kind” to the hospital employees.

Representatives for Leno did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Following the Saturday accident, Leno canceled his events for this week, including a scheduled appearance at The Financial Brand in Las Vegas conference on Sunday, in which organizers explained that Leno’s absence was prompted by a “very serious medical emergency.”