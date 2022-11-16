Robert Clary, Holocaust Survivor and ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star, Dies at 96

Longtime French actor, singer and Holocaust survivor Robert Clary, known for his lead role in “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died at age 96.

Clary died Wednesday morning in his Los Angeles home, his granddaughter, Kim Wright, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Clary — named Robert Max Widerman at birth — was born March 1, 1926, in France and forced into internment in a Nazi concentration camp as a child. At age 27, he moved to United States to pursue his career.

Clary is most notable for his role as Corporal Louis LeBeau on the World War II-centered sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes.” Before his death, Clary was the last living cast member from the series’ original principal cast.

In 1949, he appeared on “The Ed Wynn Show” and performed a French language comedy skit while still learning English. He later took his role in “Hogan’s Heroes” in 1965. He also appeared in several film roles, including “Remembrance of Love,” “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.”

In 1965, he married “It Takes Two” actress Natalie Cantor. They were married for 32 years until her death in 1997.