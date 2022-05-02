We've Got Hollywood Covered
Jeff Daniels to Star in ‘A Man in Full’ Adaptation for Netflix

The limited series is based on the novel by Tom Wolfe

| May 2, 2022 @ 1:42 PM

MONTCLAIR, NJ - MAY 05: Actor Jeff Daniels arrives at the Montclair Film Festival on May 5, 2018 in Montclair, NJ. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival)

Jeff Daniels will star in the upcoming Netflix limited series, “A Man in Full.”

The series follows Daniels as Charlie Croker, a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy. His political and business interests collide as Charlie attempts to defend his empire at all costs.

“A Man in Full” is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe. David E. Kelley will adapt the story for the small screen, serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series is also executive produced by Regina King as part of her first-look deal with the streamer. King is also set to direct.

Daniels is a two-time Emmy winner for his turns in “The Newsroom” and “Godless.” His other major screen roles include “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Martian,” “Looper,” and “Pleasantville.” Most recently, he played former FBI director James Comey in “The Comey Rule” and starred in the Showtime series “American Rust.”

Daniels has also starred in several major stage shows, recently reprising his role as Atticus Finch for the Broadway run of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

