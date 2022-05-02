Netflix Orders New Comedy Series From ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators

The creators of “Cobra Kai” have another project up their sleeves. Netflix announced “Obliterated,” a new comedy series from Counterbalance Entertainment.

Here’s a logline for the new series:

“Obliterated” is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

The series, which had previously been picked up at TBS only to later be dropped, hails from Sony Pictures Television, will be eight 45-minute episodes. Casting is underway, and production is set to begin this summer.

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald will serve as executive producers. The trio are also expected to direct several episodes of the series. Dina Hillier will also executive produce through Counterbalance.

“Cobra Kai” Season 4, which premiered on Dec. 31, topped 120 million hours viewed with in its first three days. The latest episodes saw John Kreese (Martin Kove) bring “Karate Kid III” bad guy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) back into the Cobra Kai dojo. To even up the odds, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up, again, to take down the bad guys of the kids’ karate world.