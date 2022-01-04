‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Tops 120 Million Hours Viewed in First 3 Days

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” topped 120 million hours viewed with in its first three days.

The latest season of the “Karate Kid” follow-up, which brought back “Karate Kid III” bad guy Terry Silver, premiered on Dec. 31 and notched 120.6 million hours viewed. The new season was in the Top 10 in 83 countries. Season 1 also made Netflix’s weekly top list at No. 8, which accounted for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

In Season 4 of “Cobra Kai,” John Kreese (Martin Kove) brings Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) back into the Cobra Kai dojo. To even up the odds, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up, again, to take down the bad guys of the kids’ karate world.

Adam McKay’s climate change satire “Don’t Look Up” led everything on Netflix with 153 million hours viewed in its second week. It debuted on Christmas Eve.

“Don’t Look Up” is currently No. 3 all-time among Netflix’s films, having amassed 263.3 million hours viewed in its first 10 days, putting it on track to surpass “Red Notice” as Netflix’s most-watched film, which incorporates a film’s first 28 days on the platform.

That film stars a who’s who of A-list actors: Leonard DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Pearlman, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.