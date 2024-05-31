Jennifer Lopez canceled her “This Is Me…Live” summer tour on Friday, stating she wants to step away to spend time with her family and friends.

Live Nation also announced the news in a statement, saying the singer is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

In message to fans on Friday, Lopez said, “I’m completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.”

Jennifer Lopez announcing the cancellation of her summer tour (Jennifer Lopez’s website onthejlo.com)

She added: “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I din’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The singer’s decision comes after reports that tickets sales for concert were struggling. In April the musician switched up the concert’s name from “This Is Me…Now” — the title of her latest album, and a follow-up to her third studio album “This Is Me… Then” to “This Is Me…Live.” She’d already knocked off seven dates from the tour/

The news that Lopez is cancelling her tour — her first North American run in five years — also comes amid reported rumors that Lopez and her rekindled love with husband Ben Affleck is on thin ice. Twenty years after dating, eloped in Las Vegas in 2020. However, People reported that the two have recently been living separately.

Nevertheless, the singer-actress still has her hand in her bag, as she still in the middle of promoting her space-action flick “Atlas.” Plus, “This Is Me…Now,” her ninth studio album, landed the No. 38 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

“This Is Me… Now” — which debuted on Feb. 16 — is a three-part project that documents Lopez’s reunion with Affleck. It includes the album, a musical film titled “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” and a documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”