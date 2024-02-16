Here Are All the Songs in Jennifer Lopez’ ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’

Jennifer Lopez’s next album “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” has arrived on the heels of Valentine’s Day. A companion and full-circle moment to “This Is Me…Then,” the album is accompanied by a stunning visual companion film featuring most of the songs as well as a behind-the-scenes documentary film — “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” — showing how the movie got made.

Lopez wanted her vision to come to life, so she originally paid $20 million to get the first film made. The album, and film, explore Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck and her processing of the experience and the way she thinks of love based on her own life.

Detailed visuals accompany the songs of J.Lo’s latest musical work, like the legend and love story of Alida and Taroo, Alida turning into a red flower and Taroo visiting her in the form of a hummingbird. The singer also dances to choreography ranging from ballet styles to hip-hop and jazz.

The songs run out of order of the album in the film, but each track gets its feature. Some songs interpolate Lopez’s older songs and lyrics, bringing the beginning of her career and this current moment even closer.

Several high-profile celebrities feature in J.Lo’s film as well — specifically as members of the zodiac. Jane Fonda, Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Kim Petras, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Keke Palmer and more feature as individual astrological entities based on the 12 signs who debate Lopez’s love life from the celestial realm high above the world of mere mortals.

Here are all the songs in J.Lo’s “This Is Me…Now” cinematic original, in order of appearance: