Jennifer Lopez said Ayo Edebiri went to her dressing room on the set of “Saturday Night Live” and apologized to her “with tears in her eyes” after she previously called the singer’s music career “one long scam.”

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said of the Feb. 3 encounter. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Edebiri’s apology came after a podcast clip of her criticizing Lopez’s musical abilities resurfaced ahead of her “SNL” hosting gig, on which Lopez was due to be the musical guest.

“Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her,” Edebiri said during a 2020 appearance on the podcast “Scam Goddess.” “I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs … A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

“It’s funny,” Lopez continued. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

While the situation stirred up drama online, it provided fodder for one that Saturday’s Edebiri-starring skits.

“OK. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” the host said during a skit. Costarring Kenan Thompson, the bit had her playing a game show contestant who had to take responsibility for her social media comments. “But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”