“Jeopardy!” contestant Mattea Roach has made the history books!

The 23-year-old won her 14th consecutive game on Friday, making her eighth on the all-time consecutive games list and tenth on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list. With her latest win, she brought in another $34,000 and boosted her total earnings to $320,081.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,” Roach said. “If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out Game One. I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.”

Roach is also the winningest Canadian contestant in “Jeopardy!” history. She has answered 93% of clues correctly through her 14 games so far.

She will return to the competition on Monday to face off against two new challengers: Michael Graff from Eastvale, California, and Jessie Francis from Marietta, Georgia.

Roach isn’t the only contestant to achieve a double-digit winning streak this season. Other high-scoring winners include Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher and Amy Schneider.

Fans of the show will remember that Schneider had an unbelievable 40-game winning streak from November to January before she was bested by Rhone Talsma. She holds the second-longest win streak in the show’s history, behind only Ken Jennings.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights in syndication. Check local listings.