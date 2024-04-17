The world’s fastest hot breakfast pastry will be zooming around the streets of Long Beach, California, this coming weekend – thanks to Jerry Seinfeld.

Netflix is sponsoring an IndyCar livery to promote Seinfeld’s upcoming Pop Tart movie “Unfrosted,” the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 8 entry, driven by hotfoot rookie Linus Lundqvist, has been wrapped to look like the fruit-filled toaster pastry.

The promotional paint job will also feature Seinfeld and members of his star-studded cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Bill Burr and others. “Unfrosted,” a comedy that tells the true story of the invention of the Pop Tart, is set for a May 3 release on Netflix.

Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart car for Linus Lundqvist at Long Beach https://t.co/2stG14S3nI pic.twitter.com/ZC5LR56J2I — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) April 17, 2024

Co-written by Seinfeld, “Unfrosted” takes place in Battle Creek, Michigan, in the 1960s and is the comedian’s directorial debut. It also stars Jim Gaffigan, Fred Armisen, Dan Levy and James Marsden.

The American Legion, a longtime sponsor of Ganassi cars, agreed to the one-off partnership at the most prestigious annual street race in North America.

“Making a movie about Pop-Tarts has led to so many wonderful, unexpected surprises, and as a car guy, I honestly cannot believe our film’s logo will be on an IndyCar entry this weekend,” Seinfeld told the AP. “I am grateful to Chip Ganassi Racing for making this happen, and honored to be affiliated with The American Legion and the work they do to support American Veterans.”

The Grand Prix of Long Beach, which takes place Sunday, will celebrate its 50th running next year.