Fox News Names Jesse Watters Permanent Host of 7 PM Program

Jesse Watters has been named the permanent host of Fox News’ 7 p.m. ET time slot after the network featured a rotation of hosts for a year.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity,” said Watters, whose “Jesse Watters Primetime” will premiere on Jan. 24.

In her own statement, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows ‘The Five’ and ‘Watters’ World.’ We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour.”

Watters joined the network in 2002 as a production assistant and made his on-camera debut the next year as a correspondent for “The O’Reilly Factor.” Through his man-on-the-street interviews, the “Watters’ World” concept was born and it later expanded into its own show. The 8 p.m. ET Saturday program launched in 2017 and has remained the top-rated cable news show in the time slot since then. Later that year, he was named a co-host of “The Five,” the ratings juggernaut in the 5 p.m. ET slot.

He will continue to co-host “The Five” in addition to his solo gig with “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Watters new show will be on at the same time as “Erin Burnett Out Front” on CNN and Joy Reid’s “The Reid Out” on MSNBC.