Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis to Co-Host Roku Original ‘Honest Renovations’

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are teaming up for the Roku Original series “Honest Renovations.”

The pair will co-host and executive produce the series, which will see them help families with “dream” home renovations.

Here’s the official logline: “As working mothers and entrepreneurs, Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are all too familiar with the challenges and pressures of parenting. Bringing a bold twist to the home improvement genre, “Honest Renovations” follows Alba and Mathis, as they help deserving families complete the home renovations of their dreams and confront issues about parenting through candid conversations.”

“Honest Renovations” will span eight, one-hour episodes. Production on the series will kick off later this year.

“Becoming a parent was exciting, scary and confusing all at once. Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you’re prepared; you never really are. I can’t wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel,” Alba said in a statement.

Alba is the founder of The Honest Company, while Mathis is founder and editor of The Cool Mom Co.

“Parenthood turned my world upside down – it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn’t have imagined. It’s a uniting experience every parent can relate to! That’s why I’m so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families to The Roku Channel and execute truly life-changing home makeovers to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in “Honest Renovations,” Mathis said in a statement.

“Honest Renovations” is produced by High Noon Entertainment (“Fixer Upper,” “Good Bones”), Mexican Spitfire and 3 Arts Entertainment.

EPs alongside Alba and Mathis include Michael Rotenberg, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst and Scott Feeley.

“As we continue to build momentum for Roku Originals, we are proud to partner with Jessica, Lizzy, and the teams at 3 Arts and High Noon on ‘Honest Renovations.’ Jessica and Lizzy’s compassion, mixed with no-nonsense approach to parenting, will offer our viewers a fresh, relatable, and bold twist on the home renovation genre,” Brain Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a statement.