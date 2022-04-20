Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren was perhaps the unlikeliest casting choice in the history of the “Fast & Furious” franchise when she appeared in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” but Mirren hopes she’ll be back for what’s planned as the final installment in the series.

“Oh I hope so. Oh my goodness yes, I do hope so,” Mirren responded with a laugh when TheWrap recently asked if she’ll be back for “Fast & Furious 10” during an interview for her new film “The Duke.” Mirren added, “I think you will actually,” although her casting has not formally been announced by Universal Pictures.

Mirren first appeared as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw, the mother of Deckard (Jason Statham) and Owen (Luke Evans), in “Fate of the Furious” before returning for a more memorable role in “F9” in which she shared a flirtatious car ride with Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. She also reprised the character in the 2019 spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw.”

“Fast & Furious 10” is in the midst of casting up with Justin Lin – who helmed six previous “Fast & Furious” movies – returning to direct. Jason Momoa is onboard to play the film’s antagonist, while Oscar-winner Brie Larson recently signed on in an undisclosed but key role. “The Suicide Squad” breakout Daniela Melchior is also onboard.

Mirren stars opposite Jim Broadbent in “The Duke,” and plays the antagonist Hespera in the DC Comics adaptation “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” opposite Lucy Liu which hits theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

“Fast and Furious 10” will be released on May 19, 2023.

Brian Welk contributed to this report.