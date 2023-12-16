Jessica Chastain was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her upcoming film “Memory” on Friday night, but as so many conversations have this year, their discussion included Taylor Swift talk. Chastain revealed to Fallon that she received a personalized breakup playlist after meeting the “sweet” singer for the first time at the Met Gala in 2011.

“I met her in 2011 at the Met Ball, and we were both… it was like the first year I was invited to the Met Ball, the first year I had movies out,” Chastain said. “And we were both sitting next to each other, next to Ryan Murphy, who was just starting to become successful with all his TV shows. And she was so sweet.”

“I had just went through a breakup and I was talking to her about that,” Chastain continued, “and, you know, we went and danced together — it was such a fun night. And then the next day I had an email from iTunes that said ‘Taylor Swift,’ whatever.”

“And I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album,” Chastain said. But no! “She had made me a breakup playlist. That she sent me! Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

Fallon asked if she was kidding and called it “unbelievable.”

“I know!” Chastain said. “And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And it was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ She had, like, curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup.”

Chastain also noted that she and her assistant Ali, who is “obsessed with Taylor Swift,” went to see the singer perform in Mexico City during her Eras Tour.

While Chastain doesn’t specify who the ex in question was back in 2011, she met her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2012. The pair married in 2017 and have two children together, Giulietta and Augustus. Before that, Chastain had been in a four-year relationship with filmmaker Ned Benson that ended in 2010.

Elsewhere in the show, the actress joined Fallon, Questlove and famed documentarian Ken Burns for a game of “Catchphrase.” Chastain and Fallon were paired against Questlove and Burns.

The pair struggled through the first and second rounds with phrases like “Christmas ham” and their second, “Bobsledding.” But they were able to pull through and win the third round — which Fallon deemed worth more points than the other two, thus making them champions of the entire game.