Jimmy Fallon thinks he may have found a solution for the Republican Speaker of the House problem: the Amazon Alexa House Speaker. “The Tonight Show” host cut to a fake commercial for the product on Monday night.

The commercial advertised some of benefits of the robotic speaker, including its ability to vote on bills and heckle the President during the State of the Union by saying “Let’s go Brandon,” a nod to the Republican outburst that occurred in February. Much like Kevin McCarthy, the speaker also has the ability to lose its jobs after just a few weeks.

“It’s time to listen to the speaker that’s been listening to you since 2014,” the commercial’s announcer cheerily says. Watch the segment above.

On Monday, the Republican-led House of Representatives hit its 20th day of being locked as it continues to search for the new Speaker of the House. After going through the voting ringer 15 times, McCarthy was eventually elected as speaker in January only after he agreed to an unprecedented rule that allowed for any House member to introduce a vote that could remove the speaker.

Months later, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz tested out this clause. In response to McCarthy making a temporary deal with Democrats to prevent a government shutdown, Gaetz voted to have McCarthy removed. The vote quickly passed, marking the first time in U.S. history the House of Representatives removed its speaker from office.

For a while Ohio Representative Jim Jordan was in the running to be the new speaker before he was unexpectedly dropped following three rounds of voting. There are now six Republicans running for the speaker position: Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan; Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida; GOP whip Tom Emmer, who was endorsed by McCarthy; Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma; Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia.