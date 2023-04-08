Jimmy Fallon ran with the Easter Bunny jokes during Friday’s “Tonight Show,” particularly with this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll mascot reveal.

“The White House is debuting a new bunny mascot. It’s a little different than the bunnies the last president hung out with,” Fallon said as a photo of Trump at “Playboy’s” 45th anniversary party posing with several Playmates flashed on the screen.

“It’ll be weird when the Easter Bunny hugs Biden and underneath the mascot you hear…” Fallon said, adding with a mock Trump voice, “You have to pardon me please.”

After mentioning that the Easter Egg Roll would take place on Monday instead of Easter Sunday — like a New Year’s Eve Party happening Jan. 2 — the “Tonight Show” host then put together a montage of all the different Easter Bunnies at the White House over the years, showing that they look different every time.

“Bunny in a vest. Bunny in a dress. Bunny on a porch. Bunny hugging George [Bush],” the jingle begins. “Bunny with Biden. Bunny looks frightened. Bunny is Spicer. Bunny took Pfizer.”

The Pfizer bunny had a mask on, and some of the photos of the bunny alternate the mascot wearing glasses.

“Bunny looking basic. Bunny needs LASIK,” Fallon joked about the glasses. “Bunny wants kisses. Bunny’s complicit,” he said over a shot of the Easter Bunny high-fiving former Trump.

“If Bunny tells all, then Donnie might fall,” the rap continued, zoning in on Trump and referencing his indictment and arrest for paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. “So give hush money to the White House Bunny.”

Donald Trump’s indictment Thursday, March 30 led to his arrest and arraignment Tuesday, April 4, where it was revealed he faces 34 counts of fraud. He was released and flew back to Florida to host an event and make a speech at Mar-a-Lago.