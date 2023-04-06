An old accusation against twice-impeached former president Donald Trump resurfaced this week following his indictment, alleging that he secretly fathered a child out of wedlock a few decades ago. But Jimmy Fallon doesn’t think that’s possible, joking that Trump really hasn’t been a father to any of his children.

Trump was arraigned on more than 30 counts of felony business record falsification on Tuesday, stemming from alleged hush money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. But, it seems the charges come from more than just that payment, as he also allegedly paid playboy model Karen McDougal to keep quiet about an affair they had.

On top of that, Trump also allegedly paid an old doorman for the rights to a story he was trying to sell to media, containing damaging info on Trump. The story? That Trump fathered a child out of wedlock.

“Of course, Trump denies secretly fathering a child. He was like, ‘Technically, I’ve never fathered any child,'” Fallon mocked. “‘Send the butler down to Don Jr.’s baseball game!'”

The “Tonight Show” host also joked that the doorman only figured out the child’s parentage because he acted so much like Trump.

“The doorman got suspicious at a Trump Tower birthday party, when the kid fired the magician,” Fallon joked. “‘You’re fired!'”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.