Marjorie Taylor Greene’s interview on “60 Minutes” pulled a very uh, specific number of viewers on Sunday, and Jimmy Fallon has a suspicion that even the person most associated with that number wouldn’t want any part of it. That person? The devil.

Drawing wide criticism, “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl sat down with the Georgia congresswoman for a wide-ranging interview just days before the news of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s indictment, and, as expected, Greene spouted off her usual lies, while also complaining that people “never focus on anything good about me.”

In the end, that interview drew 6.66 million viewers — again, on a Sunday. Yes, really. So, during Monday night’s monologue on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon had to call out that irony.

“And the devil was like ‘Don’t associate me with this! Hey!'” Fallon joked.

Fallon also delighted in the fact that Lesley Stahl kicked off the interview by pulling up some of the names that Marjorie Taylor Greene has been called to date. They included ones like “Q clown,” “looney tune,” “unhinged,” “moron” and more.

“By the 20th insult, Marjorie Taylor Greene was like ‘Point made, Lesley!'” Fallon said, after cracking up at the tactic.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.