On Friday, the biggest story in the country continued to be the historic indictment of disgraced former president Donald Trump. So naturally Jimmy Fallon spent some time talking about it during his “The Tonight Show” monologue that night.

But Fallon was able to find a silver lining for Trump amid all the legal problems: He could still hold political rallies even if he’s convicted, “because a lot of his supporters are also in prison.”

Fallon kicked off his monologue with a joke that the Gwyneth Paltrow was the real “trial of the century” before getting into the Donald Trump matter. After explaining the situation — Trump was being investigated in connection to a hush money payment of $130,000 made to Stormy Daniels in 2016 — he first mocked how Trump has generally reacted to the matter.

“Trump is like, ‘I didn’t do it. I didn’t do it. And if I did do it, I barely did it. My first witness is Stormy. Did I do it?'” Fallon Joked.

“Everyone is talking about Trump’s indictment. The news is so huge that even CNN is like, ‘We’re back, baby!'” Fallon continued. “Of course some people are worried that Trump’s arrest will create division in the country. Right. ‘Cause we were having a big old pizza party before this.”

Fallon noted the report that Trump and his legal team were surprised by the indictment, apparently because they didn’t expect anything like it for weeks. “Not great when everyone’s like, ‘we knew you’d go to jail. We just didn’t think it’d be so soon, you know?” Fallon said.

Fallon then had some fun with the typos Trump wrote in his Truth Social posts ranting about the indictment. Then he noted the speculation about how Trump might get out of the mess he’s in — Fallon joked it’s all explained in Trump’s new book, “The Art of the Plea Deal.”

Next up, Fallon noted the fascinating wrinkle in the story — that the Manhattan District Attorney is reportedly investigating a second hush money payment to a different woman. “Right now, Trump’s panicking. He’s like, ‘OMG, what if Stormy finds out I cheated on her,” Fallon joked.

Noting that Trump faces up to 4 years in prison, but that he could be out in 2 with good behavior — ‘so, 4 years,” Fallon quipped — he identified the silver lining.

“But here’s some good news for Trump. Even if he is convicted he can still run for president. And he can still hold rallies because a lot of his supporters are also in prison,” Fallon said, obviously referring to the number of Trump supporters arrested for participating in the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

There’s more of course; you can watch the entire monologue at the top of the page.