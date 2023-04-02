There was no backing down from Marjorie Taylor Greene during her “60 Minutes” interview Sunday night on CBS, as she doubled down on accusing Democrats of being pedophiles and calling the scrutiny on her past comments unfair.

“They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?” correspondent Lesley Stahl asked.

“Democrats support — even Joe Biden, the president himself — supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children,” the Georgia Republican replied.

“Wow. OK,” a visibly taken aback Stahl responded. “But my question really is, can’t you fight for what you believe in without all that name-calling and without the personal attacks?”

Greene answered by turning the question around on the Dems. “I would ask the same question to the other side, because all they’ve done is call me names and insult me non-stop since I’ve been here, Lesley. They call me racist. They call me– sen– antisemitic, which is not true. I’m not calling anyone names. I’m calling out the truth, basically.”

The controversial Congressperson who has promoted far-right conspiracy theories also sidestepped Stahl’s questions about whether she apologized to Nancy Pelosi for liking a comment on her Facebook page saying that the former House speaker should get a “bullet to the head,” something that she claimed was done by someone on her social media team.

“I stand for what’s on my social media. But at times not– you’re not always in control. We have all kinds of people that work on our social media,” she said.

Stahl pressed further, asking her about her claims that the Parkland school shooting was a “false flag.” Greene got heated and denied that she said such things: “No, I’ve never said that. School shootings are horrible. I don’t think it’s anything to joke about.”

But Stahl threw her a curve ball, saying that the “60 Minutes” fact checkers confirmed that she did say that. Greene didn’t like that and lashed out.

“Have you fact-checked all my statements from kindergarten through 12th grade? And in college? And as I’ve paid my taxes, and never broken a law, and the only– I got a few speeding tickets. Do we need to talk about those too,” she said defensively.

Stahl attempted to get a word in, but Greene wouldn’t let her. “I think where you’re going down is the same attacks that people have attacked me with over and over and over. People constantly focus on it, but never focus on anything good about me.”

You can watch the clip for a snippet of the interview.

When the news broke Friday night that “60 Minutes” would be featuring a lengthy interview with the QAnon subscriber, those on social media reacted in a very big way – and most were furious.

“How low you’ve sunk here,” one person tweeted. Another said, “Why are you normalizing & sanitizing hardcore racism & antisemitism for US?”

The full “60 Minutes” interview aired April 2 on the CBS Television Network.