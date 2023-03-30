As artificial intelligence programs continue to develop at a rapid pace, more and more people are getting worried about their capabilities. But Joy Behar thinks Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene might just be the person to “save us” from A.I. — that is, if she can spell the acronym for it.

To kick off Thursday’s Hot Topics discussion, the women of “The View” highlighted a recent statement from various figures in the technology and science sectors, which calls for an outright pause on the development of more AI technology. In the open letter, these people worry about “the profound risk to society” that AI poses.

And, for host Sara Haines, that open letter is something we should all be paying attention to.

“When the technical brains, the engineers behind the technology, say we need to put a hold on this, that something’s going on, everyone should be scared,” Haines argued.

That said, host Sunny Hostin admitted she’s not putting much stock in the letter, because “when Elon Musk, who has turned Twitter into a hellscape, and who was a maniac, signs that letter, that means nothing to me.” Indeed, Musk was one of the names signed to the statement.

Hostin was fairly confident that the government would never step up to regulate A.I., but Joy Behar somewhat disagreed.

“You know who’ll save us from this? Marjorie Taylor Greene — if she can spell A.I.” Behar joked.

The joke got just a small chuckle from the audience, but moderator Whoopi Goldberg cracked up (after a very valiant attempt at not doing so). “That was a good one!” Whoopi conceded. “It was a good one.”

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.