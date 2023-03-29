Though twice-impeached former president Donald Trump has been continually ramping up his attacks on Ron DeSantis, in preparation for DeSantis potentially running against him for president in 2024, the Florida governor largely hasn’t fired back. But, even if he did, the hosts of “The View” are pretty sure he’d miss, specifically because “he’s a dweeb.”

In discussing DeSantis once more on Wednesday’s episode, Alyssa Farah Griffin reiterated her opinion on the Florida governor, and how good a chance he’d actually have in competing against Trump.

“I have been saying at this table for months, I think Ron DeSantis is the most overhyped politician in America,” she said. “I think this notion that he’s who’s gonna save the GOP from Trump, and he’s gonna score the nomination, it’s overhyped! He had a good midterm election being re-elected in Florida–“

At that, Whoopi chimed in to poke fun at the idea of DeSantis having “a good midterm election,” exasperatedly asking “who else were they gonna elect?!”

But, speaking seriously on the possibility of DeSantis running, Farah Griffin noted that there are some specific things he’d have to do for her to consider him a serious candidate.

“I want to see two things. I want to see him sit down with a neutral interviewer, like a George Stephanopolis, and actually answer tough questions about his policies. I’ve never seen him do, you know, a major national sit-down interview,” she said. “And then secondly, you don’t beat Trump by not going after Trump. I want to see him take a punch at Trump — not physically.”

Joy Behar chose that moment to pipe in, joking that whether DeSantis took a physical or a metaphorical swing at Trump, he’d fail either way.

“He’s gonna miss because he’s a dweeb!” Behar said. “DeSantis is what they call a dweeb. And Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination, because then the Democrats will win.”