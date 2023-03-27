‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Says Trump Is Right to Claim Credit for DeSantis’ Governorship: ‘He’s Not Wrong’ (Video)

Ana Navarro may be no fan of Donald Trump, but she still thinks the twice-impeached former president is right about one thing: he gets to take credit for Ron DeSantis’ governorship.

Navarro’s thoughts came as the hosts of “The View” discussed Trump’s campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on Monday morning. Though the women largely scoffed at what Trump had to say — moderator Whoopi Goldberg even went so far as to call him the “most violent snowflake I’ve ever seen” — Navarro honed in on one smaller bit.

“I did rallies for Ron that were massive rallies. And they were very successful,” Trump said. “So we got him the nomination. We then got him the election.”

“As a Floridian, I’m highly entertained by this fight between DeSantis and Trump. It feels like Godzilla versus King Kong,” Navarro joked. “Frankly, I’m not sure which of the two I root for less, but he’s not wrong. He’s a liar in chief, but he’s not wrong about that.”

Navarro then pointed out that, in the initial standings for the Florida gubernatorial primary race, DeSantis trailed then-Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam by roughly 20 points. But, after Trump tweeted out his support for DeSantis, he quickly surpassed Putnam and went on to win the governorship.

“So it is not wrong that Ron DeSantis owes the governorship of Florida that has put him into this platform to Donald Trump,” Navarro said.

But, overall, Navarro wasn’t impressed by Trump’s performance at the rally.

“I was struck by how boring this entire rally was. It’s like, Holy hell, Donald Trump has turned into low energy Jeb,” she mocked. “It was, you know, it’s almost like, if a Trump falls in the forest and there’s nobody there to hear it, does that even make a noise?”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.