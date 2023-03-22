‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Scoffs at ‘Naive’ Producer Who Filed Fox News Lawsuit: ‘She’s Shocked by Sexism?’ (Video)

Fox News is facing another lawsuit, this time from one of its own producers. But during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” host Joy Behar scoffed at the producer’s claims of sexism at the network, saying she shouldn’t have been surprised.

In her suit, Abby Grossberg — a senior producer who was responsible for booking arrangements for Tucker Carlson’s show — claimed Fox forced her to provide a misleading testimony in their defamation legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems, and that she witnessed several instances of sexist and antisemitic behavior from her Fox News co-workers.

“Wait a second. She works at Fox. She’s shocked by sexism?” Behar said. “How many people have lost their jobs over there? Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, to name but two, for sexual harassment. I mean, that’s a little naive.”

In a statement to TheWrap, Fox News said: “Fox News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will vigorously defend Fox against all of her legal claims which have no merit.”

On Tuesday, the company pulled its lawsuit that sought a gag order against Grossberg, but declined to comment further. But, an individual with knowledge of the matter tells TheWrap that the proceeding was discontinued because “the action is now moot.” That’s because the material the network considered privileged and sought to enjoin was included in Grossberg’s lawsuit filings.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.