With the now very real threat of indictment looming over twice-impeached former President Donald Trump, Republicans are once again circling around him and defending him — including Nikki Haley. And considering she’s actively campaigning against her former boss, Alyssa Farah Griffin was baffled by this move Tuesday on “The View.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the hosts played a supercut of GOP figures supporting Trump, including Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

“When you get into political prosecutions like this, it’s more about revenge than it is about justice,” Haley said. Meanwhile, the hosts of “The View” chuckled at how DeSantis’ defense of Trump was a bit backhanded, considering how, before he defended Trump, he said “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just, I can’t speak to that.”

“Watching that clip, I want to be like, ‘Nikki, you’re running against him. What are you doing!'” Farah Griffin joked. “I thought DeSantis, actually, the line was kind of funny.”

But Farah Griffin added that the idea of ignoring Trump’s possible campaign finance violation, which is indeed what he’s potentially facing charges for, is confusing.

“Should we not do that? Like, is that not something we should be investigating?” she said. “But herein lies the problem with my party in this moment, is when Trump is cornered, he grows emboldened, and then for whatever reason, everyone circles around him and defends him.”

She continued, “Like, I’m talking to just some people who are still semi-close to Trump, who say he’s very nervous over this. He does think an arrest is coming. He should be nervous. But he also thinks it’s an opportunity to kind of get the base to rally around him and elected Republicans who feel like they’re indebted to him.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.