Sunny Hostin definitely thinks twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is going to prison. But the host of “The View” doesn’t think he’ll be perp walked on his journey there — no matter how much he might actually want it.

To kick off Monday’s Hot Topics, the women of “The View” discussed Trump’s “announcement” that he’s going to be arrested on Tuesday, which he made on Saturday morning. Trump’s post came just a few days after he was invited to testify before a grand jury in Manhattan, regarding hush money allegedly paid by him, using former lawyer Michael Cohen as a proxy, to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

That invitation, as host Sunny Hostin explained on Friday, is a pretty good indication that an indictment is actually coming, because “The only time you really invite someone to testify in front of a grand jury is because you’ve already heard from a bunch of witnesses, that person has now become the target of the grand jury’s investigation.”

On Monday, Hostin noted that she highly doubts that footage of his arrest will be shown on television, at the risk of it further radicalizing and mobilizing his supporters (which Trump himself already called for when posting about his potential Tuesday arrest).

“What I don’t think is going to happen is that we’re going to see President Trump perp walked, like you see,” Hostin said. “He wants that. He wants that Steve Bannon weirdo crazy moment. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

But Hostin maintained her confidence that this case will result in prison time for the twice-impeached former president, who also has multiple other active investigations into him happening currently.

“I think he will be in prison this time. I’ve been saying it for two years,” Hostin said. “But I really believe — he’s got four cases in four different jurisdictions, and a lot of them are paper trail cases. Do you know what easy paper trail cases are?”

