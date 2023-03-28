Joy Behar has no time for U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s thoughts and prayers after the shooting at Covenant School on Monday that killed three children, considering how much money the Tennessee lawmaker has taken from the NRA.

Monday’s shooting marked the 129th mass shooting in the U.S. so far this year, and on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the women were once again furious. As always, they advocated for stricter gun control measures, including deeper background checks and age restrictions.

Setting up the discussion, the hosts played a video of Maxwell Frost addressing his fellow congressmen, angrily telling them “It is likely that at this moment, the next mass shooter is planning their shooting. What will this chamber do about it?”

“Nothing. They’ll do nothing. They do nothing. It’s all about the money,” Behar said bluntly.

Behar then went on to elaborate on exactly why they’ll do nothing, echoing a point that Frost himself made in his speech to the chamber.

“You know, Marsha Blackburn is a senator from Tennessee. She, of course, sent out her thoughts and prayers,” Behar said. “She is 13th on a list of senators who received the most money from the NRA. She received over $1.3 million in donations, while representing a state with 1,273 gun deaths a year. OK, follow the money.”

The host added her criticism on the fact that conservatives continue to target LGBTQ rights, and other topics they’ve deemed “woke.”

“All these people who are selling guns, they make a lot of money off of children’s deaths apparently, in this country,” she said. “They’re worrying about you know, other people, books, bologna items. This, they will not do anything about.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.