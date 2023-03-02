We've Got Hollywood Covered
Marjorie Taylor Greene Left Elections Integrity Meeting ‘As Soon as She Was Done’ Getting ‘Social Media Hits’ (Video)

GOP election official Gabriel Sterling tells Anderson Cooper everyone else “went about the hard work for how we can fix elections” after her exit

| March 2, 2023 @ 7:40 AM

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, appeared on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 to talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene's behavior at a recent election integrity meeting

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, slammed Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after she tried to push a false claim about dead voters in the 2020 election and insisted that former president Trump won the state during an election integrity meeting on Tuesday.

“We started the meeting. She came in late. She purposely sat next to me because she wanted to get her social media hits. And then as soon as she was done, she left,” Sterling told Anderson Cooper during a Wednesday appearance on CNN. “You know what we did? We learned about the hard work of talking about how we really fix elections.”

He added that it is “wild” that Greene continues to talk about the 2020 election in 2023.

“She won both of her elections in 2020 and 2022,” Sterling said. “I don’t think she’s questioning those outcomes.”

While Sterling said that the GOP had “huge wins” in 2022, he pointed out that Greene’s districts in northwest and southwest Georgia were hit the hardest by Republicans who dropped off because they were “told that the election was stolen and their votes didn’t count.”

“The problem is for people who are very hardcore in their beliefs about Trump, they can’t understand how anyone who would be Republican could vote against him. In large part, that comes from years of the Left and in some cases the media beating them down. And they saw the Russia collusion things and that kind of stuff was unfair to Trump. So now they feel like if we’re unfair now, it’s tit for tat. That’s even,” Sterling continued. “Republicans should be the responsible party. We should be the responsible adults in the room. We should tell the truth.”

Watch the full segment in the video above.

